‘Bring your own booze’ described as ‘crazy scheme’
McGrath defuses ref issue
SLIGO GAA referees administrator Pat McGrath has defended the appointment of Western Gaels player Michael Connolly for a Sligo Senior Hurling Championship group fixture...
Coaches will gather in Sligo for FAI workshop
THE Football Association of Ireland have rolled out a new programme, the Player Development Plan, aimed at enhancing underage Youth soccer structures across the...
This Side Up launch debut album this week
Sligo hip-hop group This Side Up will this week launch their debut album, ‘Full Fat!’. This latest milestone in the blossoming career of the local...
Sligo to echo to Baroque sounds
The 20th Sligo Festival of Baroque Music takes place this weekend, from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 September. With the range and quality of music...
