Sligo Walking Festival to take place in January
These are exciting times for Sligo and Northwest of Ireland, with adventure sports and wellness events bubbling up across the county. The latest addition is...
McGrath defuses ref issue
SLIGO GAA referees administrator Pat McGrath has defended the appointment of Western Gaels player Michael Connolly for a Sligo Senior Hurling Championship group fixture...
Coaches will gather in Sligo for FAI workshop
THE Football Association of Ireland have rolled out a new programme, the Player Development Plan, aimed at enhancing underage Youth soccer structures across the...
This Side Up launch debut album this week
Sligo hip-hop group This Side Up will this week launch their debut album, ‘Full Fat!’. This latest milestone in the blossoming career of the local...
New Social Housing projects for Sligo County Council
THE crisis in social housing has been described as the “number one government issue”. These were the words of Sligo County Council CEO Ciarán...
