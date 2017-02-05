DON'T MISS
Soup kitchen founder given suspended five months sentences
Oliver Williams, the man who set up the Twist soup kitchen and charity shop in Sligo, was given five months suspended jail sentences on...
McGrath defuses ref issue
SLIGO GAA referees administrator Pat McGrath has defended the appointment of Western Gaels player Michael Connolly for a Sligo Senior Hurling Championship group fixture...
Coaches will gather in Sligo for FAI workshop
THE Football Association of Ireland have rolled out a new programme, the Player Development Plan, aimed at enhancing underage Youth soccer structures across the...
This Side Up launch debut album this week
Sligo hip-hop group This Side Up will this week launch their debut album, ‘Full Fat!’. This latest milestone in the blossoming career of the local...
Washed-up Armada remnants highly significant
The remnants of a Spanish Armada shipwreck which washed up on Streedagh Beach last week are regarded as highly significant pieces of archaeological evidence. Two...
