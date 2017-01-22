DON'T MISS
Sligo man realises his dream of being a pilot
By John Bromley A 27 years-old County Sligo man who was one of Ireland’s youngest ever pilots when he flew solo at the age of...
McGrath defuses ref issue
SLIGO GAA referees administrator Pat McGrath has defended the appointment of Western Gaels player Michael Connolly for a Sligo Senior Hurling Championship group fixture...
Coaches will gather in Sligo for FAI workshop
THE Football Association of Ireland have rolled out a new programme, the Player Development Plan, aimed at enhancing underage Youth soccer structures across the...
This Side Up launch debut album this week
Sligo hip-hop group This Side Up will this week launch their debut album, ‘Full Fat!’. This latest milestone in the blossoming career of the local...
Picking the Rovers starting XI
Alan Finn selects the Sligo Rovers team, using a 4-3-3 formation, that he believes should start against Cork City in the opening game of...
