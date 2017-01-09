DON'T MISS
Sligo Retail Park Make One Man’s Perfect Christmas
Jude Nugent of Ballyshannon Co. Donegal was the lucky winner of over 1500 in vouchers and prizes from Sligo Retail Parks “Win Your Perfect...
SPORT NEWS
McGrath defuses ref issue
SLIGO GAA referees administrator Pat McGrath has defended the appointment of Western Gaels player Michael Connolly for a Sligo Senior Hurling Championship group fixture...
Coaches will gather in Sligo for FAI workshop
THE Football Association of Ireland have rolled out a new programme, the Player Development Plan, aimed at enhancing underage Youth soccer structures across the...
ENTERTAINMENT
This Side Up launch debut album this week
Sligo hip-hop group This Side Up will this week launch their debut album, ‘Full Fat!’. This latest milestone in the blossoming career of the local...
Sligo Weekender On-Line Edition
LATEST REVIEWS
Free Bealtaine event with Brian Leyden
The Bealtaine Festival Sligo will introduce Old Flames which will feature new work from writer Brian Leyden. This event was commissioned for 2015 by Sligo...
VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
VN:F [1.9.22_1171]