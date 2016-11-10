Fun festival promises to bring science to life for all ages

Sligo Science Festival, taking place as part of Science Foundation Ireland’s 21st Annual Science Week, promises to bring science to life for young and old.

The event begins on Monday, November 13 and will run until November 20. For the Sligo side of the week, events will be taking place across the county.

The Sligo Science Festival will provide people with the opportunity to explore and discover how science is a part of their everyday lives – from the science of the food we eat, concussion in sports, and the challenges of climbing Mount Everest.

Science Foundation Ireland is encouraging people to get involved with the nationwide celebrations of Irish science and technology during Science Week 2016 by logging on to www.scienceweek.ie for details of the events taking place near you.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Strategy and Communications at Science Foundation Ireland, said: “Science Week is a wonderful opportunity to explore the world of science and technology around us. Taking science out of the classroom and highlighting how it impacts and transforms the world allows people to become fascinated with the wonders of science in the everyday.

“This year we have lots of events that will allow you to explore the science behind your coffee in the morning; how athletes reach their ‘Peak Performance’; how we can all sleep better and; whether there’s a science to how Shakespeare can ‘Make you fall in Love’!

“I would encourage everyone to take part in any of the hundreds of events happening nationwide and to prepare to be dazzled by the advancements and discoveries that have been made by the Irish scientific community.”

During Science Week, regional science festivals are being held across the country; Sligo, Cavan-Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Galway, Waterford, Mayo, the Midlands, Limerick and with a series of events also held in Dublin City.

Aiming to highlight the exciting world of science and how it shapes the world around us, these festivals feature a wide range of events including family open days, evening events for adults, and schools outreach events – all exploring the science behind our everyday lives.

For a full list of the thrilling science shows, hands-on workshops and talks across the country, visit the Science Week website www.scienceweek.ie.

