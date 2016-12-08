Landmark project may bring 200 jobs to Sligo

A new landmark project for the centre of Sligo town has the potential to bring 200 jobs to Sligo town.

The new four-storey business centre, powered by the fastest broadband in Ireland is being developed in the centre of Sligo town – to service and attract businesses to the North West region.

One of the key partners in this unique new venture is IDA Ireland who has helped to shape the project and who will take space in the new building, to offer to its clients.

‘The Building Block’, as it will be known, will give businesses a dynamic state of the art office space, architecturally designed, and something that compares with new office buildings in Grand Canal Dock, Dublin, or central London.

It is understood that talks with other key regional stakeholders are nearing completion and further major announcements are due in the coming weeks.

For more on this story, see this week’s Sligo Weekender newspaper – in shops now.

