Queenan to decide on possible Fianna Fail return

Councillor Joe Queenan has been invited back to Fianna Fail this week.

The west Sligo business man and politician stepped down from the Fianna Fail party last year following a controversial programme on RTE’s Primetime in relation to investment opportunities for Sligo.

The former Council Caithaoirleach spoke to Ocean FM yesterday, Wednesday, about his former party offering him a place once more.

However, Cllr Queenan is eager to have the ethics and legal implications regarding the RTE Primetime programme put to bed before making his decision.

“The local organisation [of Fianna Fail] want me back but it is up to me to re-apply. I will not go there until all the other issues with regard to ethics have been sorted out and then I will make a decision,” he said.

