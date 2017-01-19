Dail debate calls for review of bombings

A Dail debate this week has called for an independent judicial review of a bombing which killed a Sligo woman.

The bombings in Dublin and Monaghan in 1974, resulted in the death of 34 people, including Anne Marren from Sligo who was 20 years old.

There is a memorial plaque for those killed by the Dublin bomb on Talbot Street outside of Connolly Station with Anne Marren’s name on it.

This week Fianna Fáíl leader Michael Martin asked Taosieach Enda Kenny if he had spoken to British Prime Minister Teresa May about the bombings.

“I discussed the Dublin-Monaghan bombings and other legacy cases with Prime Minister May when I met her in July and highlighted to her the importance of dealing with legacy issues and hoped there could be progress on the overall arrangements for dealing with the past,” the Taoiseach responded.

Michael Martin criticized the British government for not being forthcoming with their records pertaining to the bombings and for not allowing an independent judicial review.

“What has the response been to the Taoiseach’s proposition that an international judicial figure have access to the documentation? That would be a reasonable compromise, a reasonable avenue on which to proceed in pursuing this issue. It goes to the heart of the issues of the past and the need to make sure people are accountable.”

“On this side of the Border we opened up our documents for various inquiries, such as those into the murders of RUC constables, and we held a judicial inquiry, the Smithwick inquiry. We fulfilled our side of the agreement but the British Government has not met its responsibilities,” he said.

Deputy Martin also warned that the current situation in regard to the British government’s stance is damaging to Anglo-Irish relations.

“There is an urgent need to explore these issues fully and comprehensively and to get access to all the evidence. The British Government has stonewalled in the name of national security and this is damaging. It is injurious to British-Irish relations and the idea that, whatever about non-state actions, the state and governments have certain norms by which they must abide in the conduct of their duties.”

“The potential orchestration of these explosions by elements of the British security forces should be fully examined,” he commented.

