Rackhouse to play ‘Live on Air’

SLIGO band Rackhouse Pilfer are the latest band to be anoounced to play at the ‘Live on Air’ festvial.

The festival, which takes place on May 26 ands 27, will be at the Quirky Nights Glamping Village in Enniscrone.

Other bands who have already confirmed for ‘Live on Air’ include Hermitage Green, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Moxie, Rackhouse Pilfer, Rusangano Family, This Side Up, Na Mooneys, Strung, Lisa Canny, Meltybrains? and Interskalactic, with more to be announced.

Event organisers have promised that aside from the music, there will be plenty of activities to make every minute enjoyable

For more details and updates, see www.liveonairfestival.com and the festival’s Facebook page.

