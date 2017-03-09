A Sligo man born in a mother and baby home has spoken this week about the emotions he felt on hearing the latest scandal involving such an institution in Tuam.

“That could have been me”, was the thought of Graham Monaghan, as he listened to people’s stories on RTE’s Liveline programme.

“As an adoptee myself it makes for very difficult listening yet again”, he said.

He said that it had triggered a mixture of emotions in him.

“I felt a mixture of anger, shame, disgust, sadness, relief and guilt. There is a guilt that that some of us feel that we were able to get out of the system and we did not have the life that some people had,” he said.

For more from this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Sligo Weekender or subscribe for a digital copy at sligoweekender.ie

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]