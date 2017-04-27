New boss has ambitions

Gerard Lyttle says Rovers can do much better with the squad they possess

By Alan Finn

THE new Sligo Rovers first team manager Gerard Lyttle may be new to the League of Ireland, but his interest in the club extends back to the 1990s.

Lyttle, who began his playing career at Glasgow Celtic, revealed his interest in the Bit O’Red can be traced back to the days of Willie McStay.

“I have always had a soft touch for Sligo Rovers through the connections of Willie McStay, he spoke very highly of the club and Declan Boyle who played with Celtic as well.”

“The position came up, I spoke to Jason McGuinness about it, one thing led to another and I was successful in the interview and now I am just looking to get started and getting up that table as quickly as possible.”

“The boys are in a false position [in the Premier Division], there are many good players there and with a bit of hard work and focus we can motor on and climb the table.”

Lyttle ventures into full-time management for the first time following a challenging part-time period at his former club.

“My ambition was to be a full-time manager in a full-time environment, I tried at Cliftonville with some good structures in place but it didn’t work out too well.”

“It became difficult with players having other commitments – that was the situation for a couple of seasons at Cliftonville – but I’m looking forward to jumping into a full-time environment and everything that comes with it.”

