Sligo woman on shortlist for Connacht’s top mum

A Sligo woman has been shortlisted for the title of Connacht Mum of the Year.

Terri Golden from Cartron is one of three finalists selected from hundreds of nominations received for the Woman’s Way & Beko Mum of the Year Awards.

It’s been a difficult year for Terri, as she lost her youngest daughter Gráinne to Cystic Fibrosis back in February of last year.

Grainne’s wish was for her mum and her sister Aisling to continue campaigning for access for the lifesaving drug Orkambi for CF patients and to have an opt-out system for organ donation.

Terri has appeared on television shows to raise awareness and in April this year, Simon Harris committed to funding for Orkambi.

“That will be Grainne’s legacy,” Terri told Woman’s Way, adding that it was not just Grainne but other CF campaigners.

“Loads of other people that have died campaigning. It’s not just about our family, it is about Grainne’s legacy but it is about what she wanted for her own CF friends. That they would have a chance in life,” she said.

Apart from being in the last three in Connaught, Terri is among 15 mums nationally who have been chosen to attend the finals at a special luncheon in July with the overall winner receiving €3,000 worth of Beko home appliances.

Each finalist will receive prizes of upwards of €250.

