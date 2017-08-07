Garda and Sligo man save person from drowning

A possible fatality was averted in Sligo over the weekend.

The brave actions of Garda Stephen Fahy and local man Adam McGoldrick helped to save a man from drowning in the Garavogue River.

Garda Fahy rescued the man from the fast flowing river under Hyde Bridge while on patrol.

Adam McGoldrick helped Garda Fahy drag the man back to shore following the incident.

Chief Superintendent Michael Clancy has praised the heroics of both men.

“I personally commended Garda Fahy and also Adam McGoldrick on their courage and heroism and a life has being saved as a result of their brave action,” he said.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 3.4/5 (7 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)