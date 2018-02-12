THE Government are due to hold a cabinet meeting in Sligo this week.

The news was confirmed by Fine Gael T.D. for Sligo- Leitrim and assistant Fine Gael party whip Tony McLoughlin this morning.

The meeting will be Friday, February 16 at IT Sligo before officially launching the ‘Ireland 2040’ National Planning Framework and the State’s ten year capital investment plan.

“It is anticipated by many that the Government have chosen Sligo as the destination for the official launch of these two exciting plans as it will feature somewhat in the contents of both announcements, although this remains to be confirmed by Government.”

“In December, I invited The Taoiseach to visit Sligo to view just why it needs to be included in the final version of the plan. I have worked tirelessly behind the scenes since the draft version of the plan was released. Sligo and the entire North West Region were completely overlooked in my opinion,” Deputy McLoughlin said.

Deputy McLoughlin has said that he has no hesitation in saying that Sligo and the North West is “top of the agenda.”

“I am firmly of the opinion that the Taoiseach wants what I want in terms of balanced regional development and a better future for the North West region and I am confident that as Taoiseach he will deliver the policies needed to ensure this happens,” he commented.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]