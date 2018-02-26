Tributes paid to Jimmy Loughlin

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 20 year old Sligo man who was killed in Sligo on Saturday.

Jimmy Loughlin, originally from Kilross in Ballintogher, was killed in Connolly Street on Saturday.

He had been an employee of McDonalds in Sligo and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Faint Sligo, a music group, put a post out on their Facebook page.

“Jimmy was a friendly kind hearted person who was also passionate about music and everything that went with it. Every conversation always ended up getting me really excited about shows we were working on and acts that were coming. He was definitely the type of person that really reminded you of why it is you do what you do.”

“Jimmy was always found up the front at Faint shows. Until not long ago, after getting acustomed to playing music he found himself behind decks in the loft with Darragh Mcmahon for their first club gig. He would never let you forget how grateful he was because that’s the kind of person Jimmy was,” they said.

Meanwhile the funeral mass of Jimmy Loughlin will take place on Wednesday, February 28 in St. Theresa’s Church Ballintogher at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at Sooey cemetery. House Private at all times please.

