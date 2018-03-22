Sligo man at centre of ‘Vain Leo’ unit row

A Sligo man is at the centre of the row this week over the government’s Strategic Communications Unit, which has been described by a fellow Sligo man as “Leo The Vain’s Unit”.

John Concannon, originally from Sligo town, is the Director of the unit which was set up by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to streamline government communications and make it more efficient.

However, TDs from across different opposition parties have called for the disbandment of the unit and Deputy Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin has called for John Concannon along with the Taoiseach and the Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach to appear before the Public Accounts Committee to answer questions on what he described as “the government’s vanity project.”

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry from Fianna Fáil was also damning this week in his view of the Strategic Communications Unit.

In the Dail on Tuesday, he labelled it “The Leo the Vain unit.”

