Strictly Sligo Rugby hailed as a “magic night” of fun

By Alan Finn

The ‘Strictly Sligo Rugby’ event held in the Radisson Blu Hotel has been described as a “magic night” by one of the organisers.

28 participants put on their dancing shoes to raise funds for Sligo Rugby Club, but it was Eamon Cunningham and Monica McEhinney who emerged as the winning couple after impressing a capacity audience.

John Keegan, a part of a 12 person organising committee in charge of the event, spoke about the success of the night.

“We are delighted with how it went, it was a magic night really. There was an audience of about 800 in the room and we had sold it out about four of five days beforehand.

Everybody was there willing the contestants on, the buzz in the place was electric.”

14 couples participated, many taking part in a fundraiser like this for the very first time, but they danced the night away as though it were second nature to them.

“They had a ball and it takes a lot of bottle to do this. They had seven weeks of training and they worked their socks off, we had two choreographers with them and they produced the goods on the night, they were all absolutely brilliant.”

As the funds raised continues to be counted, John is confident that their target has not only been reached, but the night has also boosted the status of the club across the county.

