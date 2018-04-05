Rescue team ‘overwhelmed’ by offers of help following break-in

By John Bromley

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team have been “overwhelmed” by offers of help to replace €4,000 worth of equipment stolen in a break-in at their premises in Sligo on Friday night last.

The door to their storeroom in what was part of the old Sligo Gaol was broken in and their base was ransacked.

The thieves made off with around €4,000 worth of equipment including jackets, backpacks, buoyancy aids and torches.

The door of the Civil Defence store, which is next door, was also broken in but nothing was taken.

Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson Alan Sayers said team had been “shocked and saddned” by the break-in and described the loss of the torches as the most “devastating” because these are high grade and expensive.

“Needless to say this impacts directly on our ability to carry out searches effectively and safely, 28% of our call outs are in the dark and bank holiday weekends are our busiest periods”, he said.

But since the news emerged of the break-in there has been a fantistic response, with offers of support from both locally and nationally.

“We have received donations and offers worth around €3,000 from companies to give us items or to give equipment at cost price”, Alan Sayers said.

For more on this story, see this week’s Sligo Weekender newspaper – in shops now!

Alternatively, you can purchase an online edition here

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]