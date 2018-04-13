Man charged with possession of revolver

A Sligo man was charged with the alleged possession of a revolver in Ballymote this week.

Brian Duke (37), with an address at Cuis Abhainn, Collooney, Sligo was charged on Thursday, April 12 with possession of a firearm, a revolver, contrary to section 27 a (1) of the Firearms Act 1964 as substituted by Section 59 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

The alleged offence happened at Cornmill, Ballymote on April 10, 2018.

He appeared at Ballaghaderreen District Court today, Friday, before Judge Deirdre Gearty.

There was a garda objection to bail, however, a bail application put forward by solicitor for Duke, Mr Tom MacSharry, was granted under strict conditions.

The conditions are that he sign on daily at Collooney Garda Station, abide by a curfew and commit no other offences while on bail.

The matter was adjourned to the sitting of Sligo District Court on April 26, 2018 at 10.30am.

