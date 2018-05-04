Natalia’s death ‘unspeakably painful’

The funeral mass for Natalia Karaczyn was held in Sligo’s Cathedral today, Friday.

Mass was celebrated in both English and Polish for the 30 year-old mother of three whose body was found in the Holy Well area of Sligo on Tuesday following a garda investigation.

In his homily, Father Stanisław Kardas said: “The death of Natalia is unspeakably painful. It seems incomprehensible to our minds that she should be taken from this life. Faith invites us, however, to see that, in death, God has called Natalia to himself and has pointed us towards the ultimate goal of eternal life.”

“In ordinary daily life, eternal truths are frequently pushed further into the background. In the face of this death of a young woman, beloved mother of three little children, we are invited to find, in the deepest recesses of our hearts, and to ponder, the hope that comes from our eternal vocation.”

Today, Friday, Natalia’s husband, Rafal Karaczyn with an address at Crozon in Sligo, will appear before Harristown District Court. He appeared at yesterday’s sitting of Sligo District Court where the 32-year-old was charged with her murder.

Following funeral mass today, Natalia Karacczyn’s remains were brought to Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan for cremation.

She is survived by her sons, Oskar, Nikodem and Max, mother and father, Regina and Zenon and sibling Magda McMorrow, Jedrzej and Wojciech.

