Murder accused remanded for trial

A man accused of killing a man in Sligo town was remanded for trial when he appeared at Sligo District Court today.

Richard McLoughlin (31) with an address at the Laurels, Woodtown Lodge, is charged with the murder of Jimmy Loughlin at Connolly Street on February 24, 2018.

Garda Tomas Flynn gave evidence that he met the accused before the court and served him with a copy of the book of evidence.

Inspector Donal Sweeney applied for a return for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Defending solicitor Gerry McGovern said that he understood that there may be a list for the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

Judge Kevin Kilrane returned Richard McLoughlin for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court and granted free legal aid.

Judge Kilrane remanded McLoughlin in custody to Cloverhill Prison.

Mr McGovern said that his client had come directly from the Central Mental Hospital.

The judge said that he understood that he would be returned to the hospital directly from the Cloverhill.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]