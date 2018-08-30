Free-scoring striker looks back on memorable Rovers stint

By Alan Finn

The game could be described as the proverbial rollercoaster that had just about all the thrills and spills you could ask for.

Whether you are a fan of Sligo Rovers, Drogheda United or simply found yourself of a neutral standing on the day, it is hard to argue that there have been many better occasions in Irish football than the 2013 FAI Cup Final.

Anthony Elding will always be remembered as the man who got the winning goal, but this match will forever be most associated with the man who claimed the assist.Danny North started the game on the bench, a frustrating decision for the forward, but he knew an opportunity would come to prove himself.

Rovers found themselves 1-0 down. Up stepped Danny North from the bench to signal the beginning of arguably the best ending to any domestic final. North fondly recalls the routine for his second goal to give the Bit O’Red a 2-1 lead.

“We did it against Limerick earlier in the year, but I needed two attempts because it hit off Stephen Bradley that time before I toe-poked it in at the second attempt. After I got my first goal in the final I was buzzing, I was confident and when we got that free-kick I just went up to Joey and I said ‘lets do it’, he didn’t even answer me, I just went to the box and waited and waited. It’s weird because I still get nervous even looking back on it now hoping I make the run, but I couldn’t have it hit it any sweeter, if I tried that another 99 times I would completely shank it.”

Drogheda threatened to take the game to extra-time with a late equaliser, but there was time for an even later winner, but North had a decision to make on the brink of a hat-trick.

“The ball was coming and I was thinking of adjusting myself to shoot, but I knew Elds [Anthony Elding] was there so I knocked it down for him and he couldn’t have hit it any better. It all seems like a blur now and even at the end of the match we were asking ourselves if that had really just happened, I don’t think you would get a better ending to a cup final anywhere.”

