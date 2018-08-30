Sligo woman’s jersey signed by Pope on a wing and a prayer

The Mayo jersey signed by the Pope was the brainchild of a Sligo woman.

Audrey Elliott from Ballincar is a member of the marketing team at Ireland West Airport where Pope Francis made his way to and from a papal visit to Knock Shrine.

Audrey’s list of celebrities to throw their support behind the Mayo 4 Sam campaign previously included the likes of Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and ex-Norway international and Blackburn Rovers star Morten Gamst Pedersen, but her latest efforts will perhaps provide some divine intervention for the nation’s long-suffering runners-up in their bid to rid themselves of their infamous All-Ireland curse.

“I have done it previously for celebrities who have come through the airport. I would normally hand them a t-shirt to sign and maybe get a photo of them holding it and put it up on our social media sites,” she explained.

“On this occasion I thought about it for a couple of days, I didn’t tell many people I was thinking about it because I didn’t really want it to be known before, I was just chancing it because if he said no it would have been a disaster, so it was just great that he took the time to sign it.”

For the full interview with Romuald, see this week’s Sligo Weekender newspaper – in shops now!

Alternatively, you can purchase an online edition here

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]