Student travels over 9,000km for one-day induction

One student came a lot further than most for Monday’s Induction Day at
IT Sligo and for an online course.
Japanese student Chiaki Otomo flew all the way from Japan to attend the
one day induction. Chiaki will be studying MSc in Environmental Health
Management online from her home in Sendai, in north Japan.
She found the course searching on the internet and after some research
decided IT Sligo offered her the best course in Enviromental Health
Management.
Sligo has one of the largest number of online students of any third
level institute in Ireland, offering 110 courses to 2,800 students and
has ambitions to increase online students from to 5,000 by 2022.
Chiaki was one of over 1,000 new students who attended IT Sligo
for the first time this week. For more from the induction day,
