Student travels over 9,000km for one-day induction

One student came a lot further than most for Monday’s Induction Day at

IT Sligo and for an online course.

Japanese student Chiaki Otomo flew all the way from Japan to attend the

one day induction. Chiaki will be studying MSc in Environmental Health

Management online from her home in Sendai, in north Japan.

She found the course searching on the internet and after some research

decided IT Sligo offered her the best course in Enviromental Health

Management.

Sligo has one of the largest number of online students of any third

level institute in Ireland, offering 110 courses to 2,800 students and

has ambitions to increase online students from to 5,000 by 2022.

Chiaki was one of over 1,000 new students who attended IT Sligo

for the first time this week. For more from the induction day,

see this week’s Sligo Weekender. In shops now.

