Sligo Gardai and civilian get bravery awards for rescue

A County Sligo man and five local gardai were honoured on Friday last at the National Bravery Awards in Dublin for their roles in saving lives in a house fire and of a man drowning in the Garavogue River.Collooney resident Adam McGoldrick and Garda Stephen Fahy received Certificates of Bravery for their actions on August 6, 2017, when a man jumped from Hyde Bridge in Sligo into the Garavogue.Garda Fahy and Adam McGoldrick both dived into the river to retrieve the man, who fought their efforts but was pulled ashore and recovered at Sligo University Hospital.Four gardai who responded to a Drumcliffe house fire on June 1, 2017 also received Certificates for Bravery.Garda Thomas O’Griofa and Garda David Hannon entered the smoke-filled house to search for survivors and located a man in one bedroom. Garda O’ Griofa and a newly arrived officer, Garda Patrick Gallagher, pulled the man to safety but he was too disoriented to confirm whether anyone else was inside.



Garda Gallagher and Sgt. Gerard Mullaney conducted a follow-up search despite the life-threatening conditions inside and determined nobody else remained. The rescued man, Garda O’Griofa and Garda Hannon all were treated for smoke inhalation.



The five gardai and Mr. McGoldrick are among 21 people being honoured at Friday’s ceremony at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.



The annual awards since 1947 have been administered by Comhairle na Mire Gaile “the Deeds of Bravery Council” which is chaired by Ceann Comhairle of the Dail Sean O’ Fearghail TD.



He said: “The presentation of the National Bravery Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the courage of ordinary people who risk their own safety to protect their fellow citizens.



“In a world often dominated by bad news, it is important to recognise the sacrifices made by good people, whose selflessness can serve to remind us of our duty of care to one another.”