Liam Buckley appointed as Sligo Rovers manager

Sligo Rovers have announced the appointment of Liam Buckley as their manager.

Buckley joins the club on a one-year deal following his departure from St. Patrick’s Athletic last month, where he enjoyed tremendous success, mostly notably winning the 2013 SSE Airticity Premier Division title and the 2014 FAI Cup, ending the Saints hoodoo in the competition.

He was a former player at The Showgrounds too, having played seven games with The Bit O’Red during a short spell in 1997.

Buckley will officially take over on November 1.

He said: “I’m really happy to be here. It’s great opportunity for me and I’ve always loved my games at The Showgrounds.

“It’s a footballing town. I think there is players here that are technically good. I want to improve them and the club and see where it can take us.”

Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty said that Buckley was the club’s number one candidate to fill the vacant void left by Gerard Lyttle.

“From the outset Liam was our number one choice for the role. His record is outstanding in the League of Ireland and the brand of football he brings with it is renowned. We’re delighted to reach agreement for him to join us.

“It’s our intention that 2019 is a big year for Sligo Rovers. We know this appointment will excite our supporters and the committee encourages everyone at the club to get behind Liam.

“To attract a manager of Liam’s ability shows the potential at our club and we really feel he is the man to help us improve our league position for 2019 and bring exciting nights to The Showgrounds again.”

Buckley will be in attendance at tonight’s game against Shamrock Rovers where he will meet supporters for the first time.

