Revamped Fr O’Flanagan Terrace officially opened

By Alan Finn

A new housing development in Sligo town was officially opened last week, while the sod was turned at another.

Fr O’Flanagan Terrace, in the Forthill/Holborn Hill area, was launched last Friday morning in a small ceremony attended by new residents, local council officials and Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Damien English, who cut the ribbon.

The scheme was a €3.7 million development which will consist of 22 units, including houses and apartments, and they have been designed to be extremely energy efficient.

It is the largest social housing scheme of its kind to be completed in Sligo for a number of years.

The Minister for State said: “There is always a great sense of achievement when a project like this is finished. It’s about providing good quality housing to our citizens, and you should take pride in the good work you are doing.”

Minister English was also on hand to turn the sod at the Knappagh Beg site on the Strandhill Road, while projects in Rosses Point and Collooney were also announced, which will bring the accumulative figure for all of these developments to €15 million for a total of 66 new units.

“When Rebuilding Ireland was launched, we asked local authorities to accelerate the pace of housing delivery,” he said.

“I am pleased that Sligo County Council are responding to that request. Over the next few weeks, Sligo County Council will have 66 new units on site for delivery in 2019/20. The Council are also bringing forward proposals for another 149 new units at various locations. Real progress is being made under Rebuilding Ireland and these projects today offer testament to that,” the Minister said.

