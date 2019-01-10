Sligo was coldest spot in year of extremes

The coldest temperature in the country last year was recorded in Sligo but the county also experienced heat, storm and a bit of snow in what was a year of extremes weather-wise in Ireland.

The year began with Storm Eleanor bringing strong winds on January 2 and after a cold and dry February Storm Emma at the beginning of March gave widespread snow in a cold and changeable month.

The Government’s emergency taskforce issued warning of “serious and life-threatening” blizzard conditions which did cause widespread disruption in many parts of the south and east but thankfully not as badly in Sligo.

Things were radically different in the summer with heatwave and drought conditions in many places towards the end of June continued into early July in several places lasting longest in the South and East.

This prompted warnings in relation to health, fires and possible water shortages as temperatures soared.

Changeable weather returned towards the end of July and continued in the North and West for much of August.

