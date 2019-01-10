Two cars set alight in Sligo town

Gardai are carrying out enquiries following two car fires which occurred in Sligo town this morning.

The first incident happened in the Connaughton Road car park when a vehicle was broken into and set alight. Gardai attended the scene at approximately 6.30am and the fire was extinguished by the Sligo Fire Services at 6.50am.

The second incident occurred in the car park of Sligo Cathedral a short time later when a vehicle was set alight. Gardai attended the scene at 7am and the fire was brought under control by the Sligo Fire Services at 7.41am.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

