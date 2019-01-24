Murder accused appears in Sligo

A man accused of murder in Sligo, appeared before the District Court today, Thursday.

Rafal Karaczyn (32), with an address at Crozon Park in Sligo, is accused of murdering 30 years

-old mother Natalia Karaczyn on dates between April 29 and May 1, 2018 at their home in Crozon Park.

The deceased was Rafal Karaczyn’s wife.

A book of evidence was served on Karaxzyn prior to court this morning in Sligo.

The accused, who is currently in custody, was wearing a red hoodie and stood throughout the proceedings and remained silent.

Sergeant Derek Butler requested that Karaczyn be returned for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Laura Spellman, solicitor for the accused, said that an application had been made to the High Court for bail which had been approved. The court had heard that Karaczyn was unable to meet that bail.

Legal aid was granted with two counsels being appointed, one senior and one junior.

Judge Kevin Kilrane informed Karaczyn of the charge and also said if it was his intention to rely on an alibi, the particulars of that alibi should be made known to the State within 14 days of today’s date.

A Polish interpreter was also approved for his forthcoming trial.

