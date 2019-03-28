Sligo Weekender Local Election coverage for 2019

THE local elections for 2019 will be held on May 24.
As part of the build up to the election in Sligo, each week the Sligo Weekender will be profiling those putting their name forward.
Here are the list of candidate with links to their election profiles:
Sligo-Drumcliffe
The election area of Sligo-Drumcliffe has five seats.
Those running in this area are as follows:
Donal Gilroy – Fianna Fail
Seamus Kilgannon – Fianna Fail – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/ill-voice-rural-urban-sligo/
Colm McGurrin – Fianna Fail
Thomas Healy – Sinn Fein
Nigel Gallagher – People Before Profit – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/proven-track-record/
Marie Casserly – Independent – view her election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/want-continue-help-sligo-grow/
Amanda Gallagher – Independent – view her election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/not-afraid-speak/
Corey Whyte – Independent – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/a-strong-voice/
Thomas Walsh – Fine Gael
Tom Fox – Fine Gael
Ciara McLoughlin – Fine Gael
Sligo-Standhill
This is a six seat electoral area. Those going forward for election are as follows:
Nessa Cosgrove – Labour
Declan Bree – Independent
Tom MacSharry – Fianna Fail
Rosaleen O’Grady – Fianna Fail
Chris MacManus – Sinn Fein
Blaine Gaffney – Fine Gael – view his profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/fine-gaels-youthful-hopeful-positive-outlook-county/
Sinead Maguire – Fine Gael
Gino O’Boyle – People Before Profit – view his profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/housing-biggest-fight-says-councillor/
Finbarr Filan – Renua – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/fighting-for-jobs/
Ballymote-Tubbercurry
This is a seven seat electoral area.
The candidates putting their names forward for election are as follows:
Joe Queenan – Independent
Margaret Gormley – Independent
Michael Clarke – Independent
Barry Gallagher – Independent
Daniel Gallagher – Sinn Fein
Keith Henry – Fianna Fail
Paul Taylor – Fianna Fail
Martin Baker – Fianna Fail
Romald Mullarkey – Fianna Fail – view his profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/fighting-for-jobs/
Gerard Mullaney – Fine Gael
Blair Feeney – Fine Gael
Martin Connolly – Fine Gael
Dara Mulvey – Fine Gael