Sligo Weekender Local Election coverage for 2019

THE local elections for 2019 will be held on May 24.

As part of the build up to the election in Sligo, each week the Sligo Weekender will be profiling those putting their name forward.

Here are the list of candidate with links to their election profiles:

Sligo-Drumcliffe

The election area of Sligo-Drumcliffe has five seats.

Those running in this area are as follows:

Donal Gilroy – Fianna Fail

Seamus Kilgannon – Fianna Fail – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/ill-voice-rural-urban-sligo/

Colm McGurrin – Fianna Fail

Thomas Healy – Sinn Fein

Nigel Gallagher – People Before Profit – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/proven-track-record/

Marie Casserly – Independent – view her election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/want-continue-help-sligo-grow/

Amanda Gallagher – Independent – view her election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/not-afraid-speak/

Corey Whyte – Independent – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/a-strong-voice/

Thomas Walsh – Fine Gael

Tom Fox – Fine Gael

Ciara McLoughlin – Fine Gael

Sligo-Standhill

This is a six seat electoral area. Those going forward for election are as follows:

Nessa Cosgrove – Labour

Declan Bree – Independent

Tom MacSharry – Fianna Fail

Rosaleen O’Grady – Fianna Fail

Chris MacManus – Sinn Fein

Blaine Gaffney – Fine Gael – view his profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/fine-gaels-youthful-hopeful-positive-outlook-county/

Sinead Maguire – Fine Gael

Gino O’Boyle – People Before Profit – view his profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/housing-biggest-fight-says-councillor/

Finbarr Filan – Renua – view his election profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/fighting-for-jobs/

Ballymote-Tubbercurry

This is a seven seat electoral area.

The candidates putting their names forward for election are as follows:

Joe Queenan – Independent

Margaret Gormley – Independent

Michael Clarke – Independent

Barry Gallagher – Independent

Daniel Gallagher – Sinn Fein

Keith Henry – Fianna Fail

Paul Taylor – Fianna Fail

Martin Baker – Fianna Fail

Romald Mullarkey – Fianna Fail – view his profile here: http://sligoweekender.ie/2019/03/28/fighting-for-jobs/

Gerard Mullaney – Fine Gael

Blair Feeney – Fine Gael

Martin Connolly – Fine Gael

Dara Mulvey – Fine Gael

