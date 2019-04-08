Funeral held for Sligo councillor

THE funeral of Independent Cllr Margaret Gormley, who passed away on Friday last, was held in Bunninadden today, Monday.

Cllr Gormley’s funeral was attended by hundreds of mourners, from the local community and throughout the county, as well as her colleagues on Sligo County Council and other public representatives.

A guard of honour was also formed by elected politicians.

The funeral mass was held in the Church of the Sacred Heart with burial afterwards in Cloonameehan cemetery.

In a political career which spanned four decades, Cllr Gormley was first co-opted to Sligo County Council in 1980 following the death of her father Willie.

In 2004, a highlight for her career was when she was made Cathaoirleach of the council.

Since 1985, she has been re-elected in each local election and regularly topped the poll.

Tributes poured in for Cllr Gormley with Cathaoirleach Martin Baker describing her as “a great champion for the underdog”.

He said: “It was with a heavy heart that I heard the news of Margaret’s passing. Margaret was one of the most committed and hard working people I knew, she represented the people of South Sligo with great distinction. She had vast experience which shone through in the Council Chamber, and when she spoke, we listened. She was a great champion for the under-dog or people struggling in any way. One of her many interests was in Gaelic Football, she was one of the first in the county to promote ladies football, and she supported it with great passion and enthusiasm. We won’t see the like of her again.”

