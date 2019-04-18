‘As enthusiastic as I was on day one’

JOE QUEENAN Independent

CLLR JOE QUEENAN is hopeful that his decades of experience will stand to him in the upcoming local elections.

The Enniscrone native, pictured right, says he has put himself forward again on the back of

overwhelming support from local constituents and says his enthusiasm for the job remains as strong as ever.

“I am running again because the people in my area have asked me to. I have been elected in the last four elections so I have 20 years of experience and in that 20 years I have been

the chair of SPC Housing, the VEC and cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council. I am still as enthusiastic now I was on day one, I am still enthusiastic about my area and I want to continue working for west Sligo.”

The Independent candidate has voiced his disappointment at the loss of a seat in the Ballymote-Tubbercurry district and said this development creates a greater need to vote for the strongest voices.

“Out here we are losing councillors, we are losing seats while the town is gaining them so it is important to have a strong, local voice representing the people of rural Ireland. I will do

everything in my power to retain my seat and ensure west Sligo still has a strong, independent voice.”

Rural development is a priority for Cllr Queenan, with the continued development of roads being the most important issue he aims to continue working on if he is re-elected.

“There are a lot of exciting projects across the county I would like to continue working on

and ensure they keep developing. I would also focus on gaining more funds for our rural roads, doing more for employment in rural areas and doing more for housing.”

Cllr Queenan says is confident he can remain as a voice for west Sligo and is adamant that he will ensure that the issues faced by residents in the area will not be ignored.

“If people are thinking of voting for Joe Queenan, they are voting for a strong, independent voice for west Sligo who will work for and voice the concerns of the people of rural Sligo. I will ensure that they are heard. I am someone who calls it as it is and I am positive that I can retain my seat for another five years.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]