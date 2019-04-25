O’Grady is passionate on health and tourism

ROSALEEN O’GRADY – Fianna Fail

CLLR ROSALEEN O’GRADY will contest the local election for Sligo-Strandhill on May 24.

Enthusiasm and passion for local government are Cllr O’Grady’s main reasons for seeking re-election.

She said: “My decision to seek re-election is based on a deep passion and commitment to the importance of local government and its ongoing effect on the constituency it serves. I have the necessary experience,commitment and enthusiasm as a serving councillor. I have

been an effective and vocal advocate serving the needs of the people I represent on Sligo Borough Council and Sligo County Council over the years. If you want to change things you need to stand up for your beliefs.”

Work ethic and experience have been shown by Cllr O’Grady throughout her political career.

She said: “By being an elected member of Sligo County Council I have become informed about the status of particular issues and so can identify what needs to be done to try to bring about change if necessary. I bring a strong work ethic to the council and delivery to those I represent. I am approachable and always available to represent the needs of constituents in a professional and confidential manner. Having worked as a nurse for over 30 years I am well aware of the many problems encountered by people on life’s pathway and I have the necessary skill and compassion to support and assist them in solving the issues which are problematic for them.”

If she is re-elected, Cllr O’Grady wants to see the provision of more medical services in Sligo.

She said: “If re-elected I will continue to seek the provision of a cardiac cath lab,diabetic unit and a 50-bed modular unit at Sligo University Hospital to serve the needs of the people of this region. It is also necessary that the capital funding be put in place for the upgrading of Sligo University Hospital to an acceptable and necessary standard. I will demand the immediate and urgent provision of social and affordable housing for the many

people who now are on an ever-expanding housing list.”

Aside from her focus on health, Cllr O’Grady also sees Sligo’s potential for tourism.

She said: “As a director of Sligo Tourism Ltd I am committed to the on-going promotion of

Sligo as a tourist destination. The Wild Atlantic Way must be used as a cornerstone of our

international marketing. I acknowledge and commend Sligo Co Council for their commitment to Ireland West Airport Knock as it is one of the most important pieces of infrastructure for this region.”

Prior to May 24, Cllr O’Grady’s main message to the electorate is a vote for her to allow her to continue fighting for better services in Sligo.

She said: “As a full-time public representative it has been an honour and privilege to serve you over the years.

“I humbly ask for your support on polling day to continue my work and representations on your behalf to secure improved services ,infrastructure and facilities available to you, the people of Sligo- Strandhill.”

