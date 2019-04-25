Tubbercurry mourns loss of Michael

Tubbercurry is mourning the loss of Michael Brennan who died suddenly last Friday.

Michael was well-known in south Sligo and in junior soccer circles across the county for his involvement with Sligo-Leitrim and District Soccer League side Real Tubber, with whom he was a volunteer for 15 years in a variety of roles.

The club posted the following message on their official Facebook account: “It’s with a heavy heart and great shock and sadness that we as a football club have learned this evening of the untimely passing of our devoted club man Michael Brennan.

“Michael has been involved with the club for the last 15 years or so and in that time has been ever-present as our linesman and kitman, and anything else he was ever asked to do.

“A more loyal and true supporter of the club you could never find. The club has lost a huge asset and an even better friend.

“Our deepest sympathies to all of Michael’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Rest in peace, Michael.”

As a mark of respect, the club withdrew from the league for the rest of the season, with eight games to play.

Remains will be reposing at Morahan Funeral Home, Tubbercurry, on this Saturday evening from 5-8pm with the funeral to arrive in St John Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry, on Sunday for Mass at 11.30am with the funeral afterwards to Rhue Cemetery.

Michael is survived by his parents Johnny and Christine and by his sisters Laura and Lyndsay, brothers Patrick and Richard, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Jane, nephew Tomas, niece Aoibhin, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

