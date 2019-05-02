Cathaoirleach has 15 years of experience

MARTIN BAKER Fianna Fáil

CLLR Martin Baker is the current cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council.

In the forthcoming election, he will contest the race for the Ballymote-Tubbercurry area and has said “there is no such thing as a safe seat”.

Community involvement is one of the main reasons for Cllr Baker putting his name forward once more.

He said: “As a native of Riverstown, I have always been involved in local community. I have been a councillor since 2004 and have experienced and witnessed the difficulties

and problems people are dealing with on a daily basis. I feel it is very important that the people of both my local and surrounding electoral area will have a strong representative

voice to deliver on their issues. I have over the years been trusted and privileged by locals to represent them and continuity in this role is vital.”

In terms of what Cllr Baker brings as a councillor, he points to his experience and work for the past years since his first election in 2004.

He said: “I will bring 15 years of experience and knowledge as a Councillor and as Cathaoirleach when representing people within communities both at local and county level. I have worked tirelessly with my council colleagues across all parties to deliver on local

and national issues. I will continue to work and dedicate myself in working tirelessly on behalf of the electorate.”

Broadband, roads and investment in Sligo are the pillars upon which Cllr Baker hopes to build.

He said: “I aim to increase more jobs in road infrastructure, increase broadband service in rural areas and increase investment in Sligo’s Tourism sector, which includes our local

areas such as Lough Arrow, Carrowkeel tombs, Sligo Folk Park, Miners Way and Coopers Hill House which is one of the finest country houses in the county.”

In the more immediate future, if he is re-elected, Cllr Baker wants to address issues around health and roads among others.

He said: “I have several goals which include to lobby for better services on mental health issues and supply adequate changing facilities for adults with disability in the county, the reintroduction of direct funding for class 2 and 3 roads, the releasing of extra funding for more home help hours which will enable people to stay in their own homes and relieve pressure on hospital beds and staff and to lobby on behalf of young people with middle income earnings to qualify for housing loans and extensions.”

Cllr Baker’s main message to the electorate is that he “will continue to work tirelessly, be a strong representative and voice for all people within my electoral area on rural issues such as housing, health, road infrastructure and broadband. I wish to thank, at this stage all of the electorate who in the past have supported me and trusted me to represent them at County Level.”

On Saturday, May 4, in Geevagh, Cllr Baker will have a function to outline his campaign.

