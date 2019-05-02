‘A track record of working hard’

GERARD MULLANEY Fine Gael

GERARD MULLANEY is a former Fine Gael councillor who is running in the Ballymote-Tubbercurry area.

He cites missing out on election last time out and his passion for working in his community as the main reasons for him running this time out.

He said: “There was immense shock and disappointment felt by all my supporters in 2014 and as I came so close to winning the seat, I felt that I had a responsibility to reward their faith in me by running again. It was not an easy decision and I consulted with my family and close friends and decided to use my knowledge, experience and connections gained through 10 years in Sligo County Council, to continue to work hard to improve the lives of all members of my community. I know what it takes to be an effective councillor and believe that I have the ability to make a positive difference and stop the decline in rural life”.

In terms of what he brings to the table if elected, Gerard Mullaney cites his work with Leader and his interests in tourism an enterprise as his strengths.

He commented: “I have 10 years of direct experience working as a Councillor and understand how organisations work and the importance of respecting everyone you work with to achieve the best outcomes for all. In addition, I have considerable knowledge and many years’ experience as chairman of Comhar Leader, as a director of the Sligo Leader Board and as an employee and believe that many opportunities exist in sustainable

tourism development and enhanced rural enterprises and I will work to ensure access to this funding to create vibrant and healthy communities for all age groups.”

Bringing change to rural Ireland will be one of his main goals.

“As a farmer, I faced many challenges and know that a community can gather round you and provide support. As a father of a family of young adults, I want to ensure that they have a vibrant, active community to live, work and raise their own families in and feel that support. I know that county Sligo is the best place to do this and I want to tap into that hopeful spirit of community for all age groups to ensure that the future is bright for both rural and urban areas.”

It is rural life and employment that will be top of his agenda in the first year after election if he is successful.

He said: “To keep rural communities alive we need to create employment. We live in a very scenic area with huge untapped potential.

“I will focus on identifying all types of funding programmes that could support the development of sustainable rural tourism enterprises, providing training and supports for

product development and marketing, prioritising investment in these Green initiatives, as currently only 14% of the allocated Leader budget has been spent in Sligo.

“We see the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and its positive impact on employment in their local communities and I want to link with this to bring visitors out to our historical

and beautiful part of Sligo.”

Gerard Mullaney believes that he has the qualities and track record to further Sligo’s development.

He said: “There are many potential candidates in the field and each asking for support and I wish them all success. But if you want a Councillor who is tried and tested, who has the track record of working hard for all members of our community, to ensure that our County will prosper and thrive for this generation and the next, I respectfully ask for your No. 1 vote and promise you that I have the experience, energy, commitment and ability to represent your views at Sligo County Council.”

