I am a community activist all my life

MARTIN CONNOLLY Fine Gael

MARTIN CONNOLLY is a Fine Gael candidate who is running for election in the Ballymote-Tubbercurry area of Sligo.

His background in community activism and his involvement in organisations such as the GAA are part of his reason for seeking election.

He said: “As a community activist all my life involved in local development groups and the GAA I saw the need for strong representation for Tubbercurry and all the surrounding communities. I felt that we were being left out at county council and national level for vital funding.’’

“As a long standing member of Fine Gael many members and indeed other members of the community approached me in the lead up to the nominations and they asked me if I would take on the role of representing them at council level so that our area will not be left behind and forgotten.”

Martin’s work sees him interact on a daily basis with many of those he wishes to represent.

He explains: “I work as a postman and part-time farmer and am also heavily involved with many groups in my home parish of Curry and Moylough. This means that I am on the ground talking and meeting people on a daily basis. I hear their needs, their wants and their problems. Some times these are small issues other times they are not.

“From listening to the people I meet I feel that I can help with many of these issues, there are many grants and schemes available that can be accessed in assisting with the problems we face in a rural area week after week.

“I can offer the ear that listens and the voice that speaks loud and strong so that we are hard and can continue to prosper into the future, to give our children and grand children a place to be proud of and safe to grow up in what I believe is one of the most beautiful places this country has to offer.”

Promotion of Sligo and lobbying in it’s interests are top of Martin’s remit.

He said: “If elected as one of the 18 councillors I will work as a strong member of this team to promote Sligo, to lobby the relevant ministers and nation government for investment in our county. I will help to increase employment, tourism, infrastructure and education opportunities for young and old alike. I will showcase our area to ensure we are not left out. Our communities have the ability to lead the way and be the envy of others.”

Lough Talt, the N17 and tourism attractions for south Sligo will all be issues that Martin wants to address.

He said: “My first priority will be to deliver on the new water treatment plant for Lough Talt. This affects over 13,000 homes and businesses and is of massive importance to us all.

“Also I will put pressure on the NRA for the long needed upgrade to the N17 between Bellaghy and Ballinacarrow. There are stretches of this road which have not been fit for purpose for many many years now. We have been promised this upgrade in the past. Where is it?

“The greenway project on the disused rail line between Bellaghy and Cooloney is also a project I wish to see progressed to development. This would offer many opportunities for

tourism and employment giving many small businesses in the area a well needed boost and provide a safe area for young and old to walk and cycle away from busy road. The upgrade

of the Garda barracks, the roll out of broadband, the provision of the promised primary care centre in Tubbercurry. The retention of all existing services and provision of new ones.”

Martin’s message to the electorate is that he will be a strong voice.

He said: “My main message to the electorate is that the people of Gurteen, Tubbercurry-Cloonacool, Bunninadden-Killavil, Curry-Moylough, Kilmactigue-Tourlestrane, Achonry-

Mullinabreena, Coolaney and all the surrounding areas need a strong voice on Sligo County Council. I urge them to remember that on May 24 that a vote for Connolly is a vote for their community. I have been involved in politics and community for many years and have the experience to deliver on their needs. If elected I will be heard and seen.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]