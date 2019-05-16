Jobs and services are among Fox’s priorities

TOM FOX Fine Gael

TOM FOX is a candidate for the Sligo-Drumcliffe area for Fine Gael. He is from a political family with both his mother and father previously having served in local politics.

He said: “The Fox name is synonymous with politics in north Sligo, with my mother and father serving the north Sligo area in the County Council for over 30 years. I hope to

continue this tradition of proud service after May 24.”

Should he be successful, Tom said that he wants to see better services for Sligo.

He said: “If elected to Sligo County Council, I will prioritise issues such as broadband in north Co. Sligo, the creation of jobs, the rejuvenation of rural communities, supporting the agricultural sector, expanding tourism and helping every constituent and local group in the area to access their entitlements and relevant state funding.

“I look forward to addressing these issues and others.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]