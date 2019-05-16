Taylor: ‘One of my goals is to continue to work for the people’

CLLR Paul Taylor is running in the Ballymote-Tubbercurry area in the local election on May 24.

His passion for his home and the improvement to the area are some of the reasons behind why he is putting his name forward again for election.

He said: “I’m very proud of where I come from, and I’m very passionate about rural issues here in south and west Sligo. I want to leave a legacy for young people, our children and create an environment where they can live, work and raise their families, a place where our elderly, the people that left us a legacy are happy and well cared for and proud to call home.”

A strong work ethic is one of the attributes Cllr Taylor feels he brings as a councillor.

He said: “I want to continue to work for the people of south and west Sligo and for the many communities and voluntary groups and organisations who give their time to ensure the growth of their communities.

“I will work tirelessly for the people of our area to help ensure that rural infrastructure reaches a standard that is acceptable for all. I will continue to be that strong voice and to work with everyone in the area across parties for all issues and services and I will continue to fight to keep our communities alive.”

Having a family and an understanding of the issues is something which he hopes he can use to better the region.

“I am a family man first and foremost and I understand the concerns of people in our rural region.

“I feel to help change you must first understand the problems that we encounter in our everyday lives. I do understand and recognize the support and help that need. I will continue to fight for people on a personal and private level and I will continue to ensure that we see progress on all issues in this county. Water, broadband, schools, roads, tourism and to support families and farmers and work together are my key priorities,” he said.

Cllr Taylor vows to continue to fight for services is he is re-elected.

He said: “If I am honoured to be re-elected, my main goal will be to continue the progress that has been made on the issues and services, ensuring that we work together collectively to get the recognition that the county deserves for the fight and the passion that the people have shown to keep progress in the face of very tough times.

“One of my goals will be to continue to work for the people, when a problem comes to me on a personal or community level. I will continue to make that issue personally important to me until we get the result required.”

His main message to the electorate is that he will continue to work for the betterment of south and west Sligo if elected.

He said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of south and west Sligo over the last five years. I consider myself lucky to have the opportunity and the privilege to be your representative.

“I ask you to use your vote for the betterment of south and west Sligo. I thank you all for your support over the last five years. I wish everyone all the health and happiness into the future and together we an make a difference to our area.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]