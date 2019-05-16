I will never shy away from difficult decisions

TOM MACSHARRY Fianna Fáil

CLLR TOM MACSHARRY is passionate about Sligo and its future development. This is one of the reasons why he is putting his name forward for re-election on May 24 in the Sligo Strandhill area.

He said: “I consider myself extremely lucky to have grown up in Sligo and very fortunate to live and work in Sligo. I started my own solicitors practice on Teeling Street in 2007 to present day where anyone is free to call in at any time with any Council related issue, big or small.”

Cllr MacSharry, pictured below, has outlined three main issues which he hopes to address if re-elected.

He said: “I was honoured to be elected on to the county council by the people of Sligo in 2014 and during my time as a councillor, I have endeavoured to represent my constituents to the best of my ability. I firmly believe in progressive action in helping to bring about positive change and advancement for the people of Sligo.

“My involvement in issues in the community spans a broad range of areas, but my main areas of focus for the future are the three Hs – The Hospital, Home-help hours and Housing.”

“One of the leading authorities in this country in the area of health is Fergal Hickey, who has said Sligo hospital needs 80 million euro in investment to upgrade facilities to make our hospital fit for purpose. However, the North-West region is ignored time and time again when it comes to Capital Investment.”

“It is absolutely scandalous that there is not more home-help hours available to people, in particular elderly people who have worked all their lives building this country and are ignored at a time in their lives when they are in greatest need. I have always felt that you can judge a society by how it treats the elderly and in Ireland today, we really need to hang our heads in shame in this regard. We need a sustainable, affordable housing policy that allows our young people to gain access to the housing market, our older people to downsize, and growing families to upsize. We also need more social housing because in this day and age, to have over a thousand people on the housing list in Sligo is indicative of a situation gone beyond crisis point, and nothing short of a National scandal.”

Cllr MacSharry’s main message to the electorate is that he is a strong voice that is not afraid to take on large issues for the betterment of Sligo.

He said: “I will never shy away from the difficult decisions that are needed to ensure Sligo reaches its full potential. We deserve a thriving city that cares for its people and appeals to tourists. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, the reader, for taking time to read this article and I respectfully ask for your number 1 vote and promise you if re-elected I will continue to work to the best of my ability to represent you and your interests.”

Another issue which Cllr MacSharry hopes to address is the environment.

He said: “An issue that we ignore at our peril is the ever escalating threat from climate

change. We must get serious in our actions to tackle this issue or we and our children will

inhibit a very different world. Reducing our dependency on fossil fuels through education,

grants like the warmer home scheme and continued research into renewable energies and replacements for single-use plastics should be prioritised.”

