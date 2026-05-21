Test flights carried out at Sligo Airport as Air Ambulance plans progress

By Christopher Conway

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has confirmed that a series of test flights have been carried out at Sligo Airport as part of preparations for a proposed new air ambulance service in the North West.

In a post on its official social media channels, NAS said the flights form part of ongoing operational work connected to the development of a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), which is expected to significantly improve emergency response times across the region.

The proposed service would support counties Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Roscommon, with a focus on improving access to critical care for patients in rural and hard-to-reach areas where road ambulance response times can be prolonged.

Sligo Airport has already been identified as the preferred location for the North West HEMS base, following a selection process carried out by the National Ambulance Service. The site has been widely viewed as strategically important due to its existing aviation infrastructure and its central location within the region.

The airport is already home to Irish Coast Guard search and rescue operations, which operate 24-hour coverage from the site. This existing aviation activity is seen as a key advantage in terms of integrating a potential air ambulance service into the facility.

Once operational, the North West HEMS would complement existing aeromedical services in Ireland, including the Emergency Aeromedical Service based in the Midlands, providing a faster and more targeted helicopter response to serious medical emergencies.

The NAS has not yet confirmed a launch date for the new service, with planning and operational assessments continuing. However, the recent test flights are being viewed as a positive step forward in the development of the service.

Local stakeholders have previously welcomed the prospect of a dedicated air ambulance base in Sligo, highlighting its potential to significantly improve emergency care outcomes across the North West.

Further updates are expected once final planning and operational decisions have been completed by the National Ambulance Service.

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