Over €1.18m owed to Sligo University Hospital by private insurance companies  

Sligo University Hospital is owed €1,180,420 by private health insurance companies, with €784,850 of that total outstanding for more than one year, according to figures presented to the Regional Health Forum West and North West.

The issue was raised by Cllr Declan Bree, who questioned the level of income owed to hospitals and highlighted concerns around delayed payments from private health insurers.

The figures form part of a wider regional breakdown of outstanding insurance-related income across acute hospitals in the West and North West.

At Mayo University Hospital, €1,362,346 is outstanding, with €321,372 of that unpaid for more than 12 months.

Letterkenny University Hospital owes €586,778, with €7,537 outstanding for over a year.

At University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital, combined outstanding insurance-related income totals €13,179,757, with €9,729,527 of that figure outstanding for more than one year.

Taken together, the data show that more than €16 million is currently owed across the regional hospital system by private health insurance companies, with a significant proportion of that debt more than 12 months old.

The HSE stated that income collection is carried out across all hospitals.

No further details were provided in the forum papers on the reasons for the delayed payments or a timeline for the recovery of outstanding amounts.

The matter was discussed at the Regional Health Forum West and North West meeting held on May 26.

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