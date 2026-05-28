Requests for funding for the development of Collooney

In March 2025, A Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) application was lodged for the sum of €550,000 for category 2 design funding and included a design for a public realm upgrade in the core of Collooney, including a development of a carpark, an upgrade to the courthouse building, and improved connectivity throughout the village, but the application was unsuccessful.

A motion at the Sligo-Drumcliffe District meeting on May 25 calls for Sligo County Council to make another RRDF application for funding to support the ongoing development and regeneration of Collooney village. The motion notes Collonney as a key gateway location connecting N4 and N17 and serving as an important residential and commuter settlement.

Councillor Thomas Healy brought forward the motion, revealing the 2025 application was supported by several community groups and resident associations in Collooney. He was disappointed that the application was unsuccessful. Cllr Healy stated, “The community has shown a number of areas where they want to see things improving, and we welcomed the town regeneration office, and we had a number of meetings with them. We need something happening fairly soon, and we need an application going in.”

Cllr Healy revealed that the proposals for the 2025 application stemmed from surveys conducted on residents in Collooney. He highlighted that this was the second time they were refused for RRDF funding, the first time they applied, so they could clean the river and walkway.

Councillor Thomas Walsh seconded the motion, claiming this was one of numerous examples, referencing the Rosses Point public realm project, which was unsuccessful in receiving funding. Cllr Walsh said, “ I do think Collonney is deserving of an RRDF project.” He clarified that the €550,000 was only to proceed with the planning phase.

Cathaoirleach of Sligo-Drumcliffe District, Councillor Marie Casserly, asked on which ground the 2025 application was refused.

Director of Services, Emer Concannon, replied that no reason was given for the application being turned down, but she assumed it was due to limited funding. She announced that they will make an application for funding for Collooney when there is an open call for RRDF for category 2 design.

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