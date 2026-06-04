Cllr provides update on re-opening of Waterpoint Enniscrone 

Councillor Joe Queenan has given an update on the Waterpoint facility in Enniscrone and its reopening.

Speaking to the Sligo Weekender, he said “While we haven’t a final date put in place – we are moving towards mid June to re-open the facility again.”

“Definitely within two or three weeks – we’re working behind the scenes at the moment and we’ll update with an exact date soon.”

Asked about the measures that will be put in place for members who have lost out on their time at the facility, Cllr Queenan said “all of that will be accommodated – absolutely. All of those who have a membership and didn’t get a chance to use it will get the opportunity now – we appreciate the patience of people but we are doing our best to get this going again.”

He said that this development has only occurred since last weekend as a board met to discuss the measures to re-open the facility.

On the 16th of January this year, Waterpoint released a statement which said “Waterpoint Enniscrone has announced that for the remainder of the off peak season the facility will close and will reopen later in the year ahead of the peak 2026 season.”

It was unclear when the peak season would be, as many members were under the impression that the facility would be open for the Easter holidays.

The statement said that the facility would be closed to allow for “significant essential upgrades and operational changes to be made. These will include improvements and renovations to the changing facilities and the communal areas as well as ventilation upgrades.”

The statement also included information about existing members as it detailed that they are to be “reassured that their membership will be frozen or refunded during this period. All members will be contacted personally to indicate their preference.”

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