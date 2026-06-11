Anger and shock expressed over rent hike for vulnerable Nazareth Village residents, as one tenant says he has a fear that he “won’t be able to afford to stay there.”

By Cara McHugh

Nazareth Housing Association have raised their weekly renting prices a considerable amount, as they have said that this increase is as a result of ‘major replacement works’ for the residences.

One village resident described how he received a letter which detailed how his rent would be going up to €145 a week from the 1st of September. He is currently paying €41.75 a week.

Members of the local authority and local TDs have expressed concern over this rent rise for vulnerable people of the community as one councillor said ‘no elderly person should have to go through this.’

Councillor Aurthur Gibbons raised this issue with Nazareth Housing Association (NHA) and he received a letter from them as they responded to the situation.

The Sligo Weekender viewed this letter as NHA said, “We fully appreciate that any increase in rent is difficult, particularly for older residents living on fixed incomes. We do not underestimate the impact on those affected and understand the anxiety that such increases can cause.”

“As you may be aware, the roofs of all 48 properties in NHA had deteriorated significantly over many years and required major replacement works. This project was essential to ensure that residents’ homes remain safe, secure and fit for purpose into the future. These works could not be delayed further without increasing the risk of more serious structural and maintenance issues.

However, councillor Gibbons says that “The issue with the roof has been going on for years – it was never right in the first place.”

The NHA described how as a charitable, not-for-profit Approved Housing Body, NHA has a responsibility to maintain its homes to appropriate standards and to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Village.

They continued, “While we respect the concerns expressed on behalf of residents, it is important to emphasise that NHA has no commercial interest in increasing rents. As a charitable, not-for-profit Approved Housing Body, NHA exists solely to provide and maintain housing for older people. The rent adjustment forms part of a broader long-term financial strategy to ensure that the village remains viable.”

They stressed that “the rent adjustment was not a decision taken lightly. It forms part of a wider strategy to ensure that the Village can continue to provide quality housing and services for current and future residents. It is important to clarify that the rent increase does not recover the full cost of the roof replacement project. Rather, it contributes towards the ongoing investment required to maintain the homes and community to the standards expected of a regulated housing provider.”

They stated that the “NHA actively sought financial assistance to offset the cost of these essential works and made applications via Sligo County Council to the Department of Housing. Unfortunately, neither organisation was in a position to provide funding towards the roof replacement project.”

Councillor Gibbons initially wrote to the group to express his serious concern on the proposed rent increases being imposed by Nazareth Village on its elderly and vulnerable tenants, all of whom are in receipt of the State pension.

He said that he has been informed “that rents are set to increase by at least €50 per week. This equates to approximately €2,600 per year — an extraordinary and deeply unfair burden to place on some of the most financially vulnerable members of our society.”

He believes that “If such practices were occurring in the private rental sector, landlords would rightly be criticised as acting in an unscrupulous and exploitative manner.”

He continued in his letter to them that, “it is also my understanding that Ireland operates Rent Pressure Zone protections, under which rent increases are strictly limited. I question how increases of this magnitude can be justified or permitted, particularly in housing intended for older and vulnerable residents.

Cllr Gibbons says he intends to bring this matter to the attention of the Minister for Housing James Browne alongside his colleague Minister Martin Kenny to seek urgent clarification on the legality and appropriateness of these proposed increases.

“In my view, this cannot be allowed to proceed unchecked.”

Speaking to the Sligo Weekender, he said “I had a grown man who thought he was blessed to have this house who was crying over the phone over this situation. No elderly person should have to go through this.”

He says he understands that rent has to increase every year but believes that this amount is completely unjust.

James Derwin is a resident at Nazareth Village. He said he received a letter which detailed how his rent would be going up to €145 a week from the 1st of September. He is currently paying €41.75 a week.

“The roofs are damaged and we’re paying for it, is what I think they’re up to,” he said.

He explained that last year he was in bed one evening, and “water came down over me from the ceiling, the crack is still there. The HSE sent out two people to have a look at it and they covered it up with paint.”

“It was an awful thing to wake up to, and now they’re expecting us to pay top dollar for its repair.”

He said that there has been a wave of shock sent through his community there as his neighbors are trying to come to terms with these massive increases.

“There are people over 80. They shouldn’t be worrying about stuff like that.”

On top of this, the houses have underground heating powered by solar panels which the residents fund themselves. Mr Derwin describes that the residents are in receipt of the state pension and that they would not be able to afford this proposed increase on top of bills and essentials they already pay for.

He explains that there is a meeting tomorrow, Friday, with the committee and he hopes to get this point across to the chair.

“I have a fear now that I won’t be able to afford to stay here,” he said.

In the letter Mr Derwin received, the NHA say that the proposed increases are as a result of repairs for “both day to day operating costs and a programme of essential planned maintenance and capital works across the housing association. These works include ongoing roof repairs, replacement of solar panels, and other necessary works to maintain the quality, safety and long-term condition of the accommodation.”

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