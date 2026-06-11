Fear over potential job losses at Kingsbridge private hospital in Sligo as the company says they are ‘transitioning to a new care model’. 

By Cara McHugh

Kingsbridge private hospital may suffer from potential job losses as a result of the group ‘implementing a new service model’.

The company released a statement to the Sligo weekender, as it said,

“Following a strategic review, Kingsbridge Healthcare Group will be implementing a new service model and investing in the future of Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Sligo. As part of this transition to a new care model, a number of roles may be impacted.”

They said that the company is “engaging directly with those affected and is committed to exploring retraining and redeployment opportunities at the upgraded facility, and to supporting all employees fully throughout the process.”

Kingsbridge Healthcare Group is a private healthcare provider operating across the island of Ireland with facilities in Sligo, Belfast, and Derry.

It is understood that this new service model will just affect their Sligo facility.

Kingsbridge currently employs 83 staff members in Sligo.

They have also stressed that there will be no disruption to patient care or service levels.

The matter was raised at a regional health forum on Tuesday morning.

Member of the regional health forum and councillor Marie Casserly commented on this recent development as she said “it is concerning for all those involved, especially those who are employed by the hospital.”

She continued, “as it is a private hospital the HSE have no input into the running of the hospital, however, they have been in touch with hospital management and said that they are going through restructuring at the moment and hope to keep job losses to a minimum.”

It’s believed the company will release official details of this new model in due course.

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