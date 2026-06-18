Gardaí seize over €20,000 worth of drugs, cash in Sligo town 

Gardaí target drug trafficking network in the North West as drugs, cash and a replica firearm are seized in operation

By Cara McHugh

Members of the Sligo/Leitrim Drugs Unit searched a number of residential properties in the Cranmore and Cairns Road areas of Sligo Town on Friday, 12th of June last week.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €14,500, cannabis with an estimated street value of €3,800 and €2,300 in cash was seized.

Gardaí say that no arrests have been made at this time.

However, investigations are ongoing.

Separately, gardaí searched a residential property in Dromahair, Co Leitrim, on the same day, Friday 12th of June.

A replica firearm was seized, which will undergo analysis at the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

They say that enquiries are ongoing for this investigation.

These seizures form part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

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