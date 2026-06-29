Request lodged seeking change of student accommodation into international protection residence for The Mall, Sligo

By Cara McHugh

An Coimisiún Pleanála have stated that the status of a property on The Mall, Sligo has been referred to them by Iconic Property Investments Ltd.

The limited company has lodged a request for the material change of use from existing student accommodation to emergency accommodation for those seeking international protection.

The request was lodged on Tuesday June 16.

They are inquiring if this particular residence is or is not development or is or is not exempted development.

The case is due to be decided by October 19 of this year.

They are seeking this material change of use under Class 14(h) of Statutory instruments of the Irish Statute book.

According to this regulation, Class 14(h) is a provision in Irish planning law that grants exempted development status for the change of use of premises such as hotels, guesthouses, and hostels to accommodation for protected persons. The Planning Board frequently rules on referrals and disputes regarding this regulation.

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