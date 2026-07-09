Growing calls for better access to Inishmurray Island

THREE similar motions at the July 6 County Council Meeting called for Sligo County Council to fully commit to the future of Inishmurray Island, to define it in all county plans going forward, to engage with all stakeholders, and to seek whether any progress has been made regarding the provision of mooring facilities at Inishmurray.

The motions were brought forward by Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus Kilgannon, Independent Councillor Declan Bree and Independent Ireland Councillor Michael Clarke.

Cllr Kilgannon stated, “ While Councillors acknowledge the work already undertaken in progressing a planning application for a new landing facility on Innishmurry Island and recognise the safety concerns identified by the Marine Survey Office regarding the existing passengers’ landing arrangements. This is probably a step too far into the future.”

He called on the Department of Transport, the Marine Survey Office, OPW, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Monuments Service to establish an interim permit allowing suitably licensed local charter vessels to transport authorised and invested personnel to Inishmurry Island for essential survey, inspections, conservation, monitoring and maintenance pending the delivery of a permanent compliant landing facility.

Cllr Kilgannon said, “ Inishmurray is one of Ireland’s most important archaeological, ecological and cultural sites. While there is no progress being made towards a permanent landing facility, the island cannot readily access the island to carry out their work. The current situation has created an unintended consequence. The very people responsible for protecting Inishmurray’s heritage, ecology and environment cannot readily access the island to carry out their work.”

He listed that Inishmurray Island needed ecological monitoring of protected habitats and bird populations, archaeological surveys and conservation assessments, engineering inspections of infrastructure, monitoring of the island’s historic graveyards, including areas threatened by coastal erosion.

“ This is not a proposal to reopen unrestricted tourism. It is a proposal for a controlled permit system allowing a small number of experienced, licensed local charter operators to transport authorised personnel safely and responsibly. Local operators have generations of knowledge of the waters surrounding Inishmurray, and, to the best of their knowledge, have operated passenger services for many years without a recorded embarkation or disembarkation accident. That experience should be recognised as an asset in protecting the island.”

He highlighted Skellig Michael as an example of Ireland providing a successful model for managed access to a protected offshore heritage site. Cllr Kilgannon concluded, “ We cannot protect what we cannot access. This motion seeks a practical, proportionate solution that respects the Marine Survey Office’s safety role while ensuring that the essential work needed to preserve Inishmurray can begin now, safeguarding one of County Sligo’s greatest heritage assets for future generations under controlled agreements. Inishmurray deserves the same practical approach.”

Cllr Bree revealed that several years ago, the Department of Transport had warned local commercial boat owners to cease bringing passengers to Inishmurray Island until suitable landing facilities were put in place, threatening prosecution for non-compliance.

He stated “Many of us were at a loss to understand this stance. To my knowledge, there has never been a serious injury to anyone embarking or disembarking at the island’s natural harbour at Clashymore.”

Cllr Bree noted that the report from the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the National Parks and Wildlife were concerned about increased visitor numbers, and they advised that An Bord Pleanala is unlikely to grant permission for a new landing stage.

He said, “ I fully appreciate the concerns of both bodies regarding the island’s monastic heritage and its status as a designated Special Protection Area. I also understand why the Council executive chose not to advance the landing stage project given this advice. However, rather than maintaining a blanket ban, a sensible compromise exists.

“If we cap visitor numbers and implement a strict quota system for the few local commercial boat operators in the area, we can protect the island while allowing safe, controlled access. I understand this approach successfully balances preservation and access in other sensitive areas.”

He asked if his suggestion could be formally put to the OPW and NPWS. “ The current blanket ban is unfair to the public and to the local commercial boat owners who have been operating a safe service over the years.”

Cllr Clarke noted that Inishmurray Island is a national asset and should be easily accessible, and the people transporting people over to the Island are decent folks.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Dónal Gilroy supported the motion, but remarked that Sligo County Council does not own an inch of Innishmurray Island, being the property of private individuals. Cllr Gilroy had visited the site recently, observing that the upkeep of the island was poor. He commented it was a difficult situation as you have to get the landowners involved. Cllr Gilroy called Innishmurray Island a sacred site and said Kerry wouldn’t have the same issue with Skellig Michael.

Independent Councillor Marie Casserly clarified that Skellig Michael is owned by the Government and was not a fair comparison. She mentioned that Sligo County Council has been coming up with a solution to access and care for Innishmurray Island for the past three years, and that a huge amount of time has already gone into it, and there was no point going back to stage one of planning. She highlighted that OPW were providing maintenance to the site, but it had slipped during COVID.

Director of Services Jim Molloy stated they had received proposals from heritage groups. He commented that all the Government Departments, landowners and themselves needed to come together to discuss the issue and figure out a solution.

The motion was approved.

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