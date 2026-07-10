Sligo excluded from plans for special mental health nursing teams recruitment

SLIGO University Hospital (SUH) are not included as part of the ten hospitals included in a proposed rollout of the recruitment of ten specialist mental health nursing teams across Ireland as announced by Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD.

She announced on Wednesday the commencement of recruitment for ten specialist mental health nursing teams across the country. This plan aims to strengthen crisis supports out of hours in emergency departments, with the new teams being part of a wider programme of mental health crisis reform being delivered under national policies Sharing the Vision and Connecting for Life (2026–2035) with works progressing to ensure the service can be introduced as quickly as possible.

Five of the hospitals included in the plan are in Dublin (Tallaght University Hospital, St James’s Hospital, Mater Hospital, Beaumont Hospital and St Vincent’s University Hospital), two in Cork ( Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital) and the remaining hospitals are Waterford University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Galway.

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