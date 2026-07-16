Residents in Sligo urged to reduce water usage 

Residents across the county are being asked to conserve water due to the warm weather; supplies are being used faster than water can be treated.

Raw water sources remain stable, but demand is putting pressure on the treatment process, meaning water is being used at a higher rate than it can be produced and stored in local reservoirs.

Customers in Easkey, Enniscrone, Dromore West, and the surrounding areas have been asked to reduce their water usage to allow treated water reservoirs time to recover.

Uisce Eireann has said this will help to maintain a consistent supply for homes and businesses across the county.

Periods of high demand can lead to reduced pressure and, in some cases, interruptions in water availability for customers.

Uisce Éireann implemented hosepipe bans in Dublin, South Tipperary, and parts of Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, and Wexford until August 26th.

These restrictions could be extended to other areas in the country if the hot weather continues.

Anybody who breaches the ban could face severe penalties up to €5,000

James Melvin of Uisce Eireann has said, “We are asking customers to help by reducing non-essential water use wherever possible. Small changes made by households, businesses, sporting clubs, community groups and visitors can collectively make a significant difference and help protect supplies for everyone.”

Customers can find practical water-saving advice and access Uisce Éireann’s Water Conservation Calculator on www.water.ie/conservation.

Members of the public can also report leaks on the public water network 24 hours a day by calling 1800 278 278 or visiting water.ie.

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