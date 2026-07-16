Traffic chaos in Mullaghmore during hot weather

Traffic congestion caused by parking issues in Mullaghmore disrupted motorists and public transport users during the recent hot spell.

Cars parked along the road into the village resulted in traffic jams and prevented the Local Link bus service from accessing Mullaghmore.

A temporary stop was put in place at the junction of the L3104 and R279, meaning passengers were required to walk into the village rather than being dropped at their usual stop.

The popular North Sligo coastal village experienced increased visitor numbers during the warm weather, placing additional pressure on parking facilities and traffic management in the area.

The seasonal one-way system, which is normally introduced during busy periods to help manage traffic flow, is currently not in place and is understood to have contributed to the difficulties experienced.

Cllr Donal Gilroy said the actions of some motorists could have serious consequences for the local community and appealed to visitors to park without causing obstruction.

He said that blocking access routes creates difficulties for residents, businesses and public transport services, particularly during periods of high visitor numbers.

The councillor urged people travelling to Mullaghmore to be mindful of where they leave their vehicles and to ensure roads and access points remain clear.

With the village expected to remain busy throughout the summer months, visitors are being encouraged to plan ahead, use available parking areas and follow any traffic management measures in place.

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